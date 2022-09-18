National Cheeseburger Day: Where to get freebies, deals in Dayton area

To download the app, visit www.dairyqueen.com/en-us/app.

McDonald’s - Participating McDonald’s restaurant are offering a free Double Cheeseburger with a $1 minimum purchase through the restaurant’s app. The offer is valid one time on Sunday.

To download the app, visit www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/download-app.html.

Smashburger - Celebrate at Smashburger with a buy one burger or sandwich and get one free deal. Customers can use code “BOGO22″ at checkout to get a free Single or Double Build.

For more information, visit www.smashburger.com/deals.

Wendy’s - Participating Wendy’s restaurants are offering a free Dave’s Single through Sept. 21. The offer is available in the Wendy’s app. The offer is not valid with any other offer or as part of a combo meal.

To download the app, visit www.wendys.com/wendys-app.

Please Note: This is not a comprehensive list of National Cheeseburger Day deals in the Dayton area.