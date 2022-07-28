National Chili Dog Day: Where you can score free coneys, more

The National Chili Dog Day offer also applies to Chili Cheese Sandwiches, which can be made with Gold Star’s vegetarian Cincinnati-style chili.

“National Chili Dog Day is a tradition that we take very seriously at Gold Star,” said Gold Star President and CEO Roger David. “Whether you eat your free Coney with or without mustard and onions or enjoy them with Vegetarian Chili, we’re happy to make it just the way you want.”

The deal is available for dine-in, carry out and drive-thru orders.

Gold Star has restaurant locations in Germantown, Franklin, Middletown and Lebanon.

For more information, visit www.goldstarchili.com/chili-dog-day.

🌭The Root Beer Stande

The Root Beer Stande is celebrating National Chili Dog Day with two for $8 footlongs.

The stande is known for its footlongs, crinkle-cut fries and frosty mugs of root beer.

The Root Beer Stande is located at 1727 Woodman Drive in Dayton.

For more information, visit the stande’s Facebook page.

🌭Skyline Chili

Skyline Chili is celebrating National Chili Dog Day with a sweepstakes.

The restaurant is giving away Cincy Shirts tees, a coozie, sticker and a Skyline bucket hat. The sweepstakes also includes Greek Dressing, Chili Pouches and a $50 gift card.

No purchase is necessary. Those that live in Ohio and are 18 years old can enter the sweepstakes by clicking here.

The sweepstakes ends today at 11:59 p.m.

Skyline Chili has restaurant locations in Dayton, Kettering, Moraine, and Beavercreek.

For more information, visit www.skylinechili.com.