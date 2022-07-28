BreakingNews
National Chili Dog Day: Where you can score free coneys, more
National Chili Dog Day: Where you can score free coneys, more

Gold Star is celebrating National Chili Dog Day by offering customers a free Cheese Coney with the purchase of any regular Pepsi product (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Credit: Submitted Photo

By Natalie Jones
9 minutes ago

Thursday, July 28 is National Chili Dog Day and several restaurants in the area are celebrating with freebies, discounts and giveaways.

Below is your guide for this special day:

🌭Gold Star

Gold Star is celebrating National Chili Dog Day by offering customers a free Cheese Coney with the purchase of any regular Pepsi product.

The Cheese Coney consists of a specially made hot dog, mustard, Gold Star’s famous 13-spice family recipe chili, a steamed hot dog bun and is topped with onions and shredded cheddar cheese.

Explore2 businesses join as one-stop shop for sustainability, ethical choices in downtown Dayton

The National Chili Dog Day offer also applies to Chili Cheese Sandwiches, which can be made with Gold Star’s vegetarian Cincinnati-style chili.

“National Chili Dog Day is a tradition that we take very seriously at Gold Star,” said Gold Star President and CEO Roger David. “Whether you eat your free Coney with or without mustard and onions or enjoy them with Vegetarian Chili, we’re happy to make it just the way you want.”

The deal is available for dine-in, carry out and drive-thru orders.

Gold Star has restaurant locations in Germantown, Franklin, Middletown and Lebanon.

For more information, visit www.goldstarchili.com/chili-dog-day.

ExploreSummer Restaurant Week: Tell us about your favorite experience

🌭The Root Beer Stande

The Root Beer Stande is celebrating National Chili Dog Day with two for $8 footlongs.

The stande is known for its footlongs, crinkle-cut fries and frosty mugs of root beer.

The Root Beer Stande is located at 1727 Woodman Drive in Dayton.

For more information, visit the stande’s Facebook page.

🌭Skyline Chili

Skyline Chili is celebrating National Chili Dog Day with a sweepstakes.

The restaurant is giving away Cincy Shirts tees, a coozie, sticker and a Skyline bucket hat. The sweepstakes also includes Greek Dressing, Chili Pouches and a $50 gift card.

No purchase is necessary. Those that live in Ohio and are 18 years old can enter the sweepstakes by clicking here.

The sweepstakes ends today at 11:59 p.m.

Skyline Chili has restaurant locations in Dayton, Kettering, Moraine, and Beavercreek.

For more information, visit www.skylinechili.com.

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

