National Dessert Day: Celebrate by preparing for the 10-day Sweet Treats Festival

Today, Oct. 14, is National Dessert Day, and what better way to celebrate than signing up for the Sweet Treats Festival happening across Dayton. The self-guided tour begins tomorrow, Oct. 15, and continues through Oct. 24.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 an includes one sweet treat from each of the participating businesses during any of their regular business hours during the festival. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the hosting non-profit, Planned2Give.