Centerville's family-friendly Party in the Park returns Friday
National French Fry Day: Where to get the best fries in Dayton

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
3 hours ago

Wednesday, July 13 is National French Fry Day! 🍟

Whether you like them plain, salted or seasoned, one thing is for sure — you can never have too many fries.

Here are the top three winners in the 2021 Best of Dayton French Fries contest:

ExploreDayton’s most unique, yumtastic French fries

1. FIVE GUYS 🍟

The burger chain has freshly made boardwalk-style fries that customers can dress up with Cajun spices for a little kick. GREG LYNCH/STAFF

The burger chain has freshly made boardwalk-style fries that customers can dress up with Cajun spices for a little kick. These fresh-cut fries are cooked twice to create a crispy outside and soft inside.

Five Guys has several locations in the Dayton area.

For more information or to find a local restaurant location, visit www.fiveguys.com.

2. PENN STATION 🍟

The sandwich shop features fresh-cut fries made from Idaho potatoes. CONTRIBUTED

The sandwich shop features fresh-cut fries made from Idaho potatoes. The fries are similar to Five Guys fries where the skin is still on.

Penn Station has several locations in the Dayton area.

For more information or to find a local restaurant location, visit www.penn-station.com.

3. LOOSE ENDS BREWING COMPANY 🍟

The brewery has fresh-cut fries that are double fried and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The brewery has fresh-cut fries that are double fried and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The brewery has fresh-cut fries that are double fried and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The brewery has fresh-cut fries that are double fried and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. Customers can also orders seasoned fries with Hatch Chili or Parmesan Truffle seasonings.

Loose Ends Brewing Company is located at 890 S. Main Street in Centerville.

For more information, visit www.looseendsbrewing.com.

ExploreDayton Burger Week starts with discounts at area restaurants

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

