National Fried Chicken Day: Over 50 places to celebrate in the Dayton area
National Fried Chicken Day: Over 50 places to celebrate in the Dayton area

The Dayton-area has over 50 restaurant locations specializing in fried chicken (Google Map).

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 22 minutes ago

Wednesday, July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day! 🍗🐔

What better way to celebrate than with a tour of the many chicken restaurants in the Dayton-area. From Raising Cane’s to Chicken Heads to Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, the Miami Valley has it all.

Need help finding a fried chicken restaurant, click here.

Other chicken restaurants in the Dayton-area include Chick-fila-A, KFC, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Church’s Chicken, Chicka Wing and Hunny Bee’s.

According to TOP Data’s Fried Chicken Index, below are the top fried chicken restaurants in Ohio:

1. Raising Cane’s

2. Chick-fil-A

3. KFC

4. Popeyes

5. Church’s Chicken

The study analyzed aggregated visit data from 12 million Americans to fried chicken chains in 2022.

If you know of a fried chicken restaurant that is not on our chicken tour map, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

