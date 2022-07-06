National Fried Chicken Day: Over 50 places to celebrate in the Dayton area

Wednesday, July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day! 🍗🐔
What better way to celebrate than with a tour of the many chicken restaurants in the Dayton-area. From Raising Cane’s to Chicken Heads to Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, the Miami Valley has it all.
Need help finding a fried chicken restaurant, click here.
It's National Fried Chicken Day!🍗🐔— Natalie Jones (@Natalie_Reports) July 6, 2022
There are over 50 restaurant locations in the Dayton-area specializing in fried chicken #NationalFriedChickenDay https://t.co/jejyhUK5R9
Other chicken restaurants in the Dayton-area include Chick-fila-A, KFC, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Church’s Chicken, Chicka Wing and Hunny Bee’s.
According to TOP Data’s Fried Chicken Index, below are the top fried chicken restaurants in Ohio:
1. Raising Cane’s
2. Chick-fil-A
3. KFC
4. Popeyes
5. Church’s Chicken
The study analyzed aggregated visit data from 12 million Americans to fried chicken chains in 2022.
If you know of a fried chicken restaurant that is not on our chicken tour map, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com.
