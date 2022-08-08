dayton logo
National Frozen Custard Day: Celebrate with a free mini sundae at Freddy’s

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day by offering a free single-topping mini sundae to its app users who have signed up for Freddy’s rewards program.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day by offering a free single-topping mini sundae to its app users who have signed up for Freddy’s rewards program.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 25 minutes ago

Today is National Frozen Custard Day! 🍦

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is celebrating by offering a free single-topping mini sundae to its app users who have signed up for the restaurant’s rewards program.

The free mini sundae offer will be available in the offers section of the Freddy’s app starting Monday, Aug. 8 and expiring Sunday, Aug. 14. No purchase is necessary.

Freddy’s says each sundae redeemed will support the Kids in Need Foundation. The foundation partners with teachers and students in under-resourced schools to provide supplies needed to succeed.

Freddy’s is located at 5501 Wilmington Pike, Centerville.

For more information about the National Frozen Custard Day offer, visit www.freddys.com/nfcd-2022.

