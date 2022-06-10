NATIONAL ICED TEA DAY: McAlister’s Deli launches new ice cream

Explore 2nd Street Market reaches 100 percent capacity indoors

“Creamalicious was born out of honoring traditional dessert recipes passed down for generations and churned to take people deep into the heart of the South where ice cream means connecting with loved ones over a spoonful of goodness,” Creamalicious owner and executive chef Liz Rogers said. “McAlister’s Deli captures the essence of genuine hospitality, so we’re excited our Sweet Tea Ice Cream will be an extension of the authentic nature both brands embody.”

The sweet tea ice cream is available at McAlister’s Deli’s locations in Beavercreek, Dayton, Mason, West Chester and Cincinnati. Pints will also be sold on Creamalicious’ website.

The ice cream creation kicks off McAlister’s Deli’s annual Sweet Sips Tea Fest, which celebrates the brand’s Famous Sweet Tea. McAlister’s Deli’s annual Free Tea Day will return on Thursday, July 21.

For more information about McAlister’s Deli’s, visit www.mcalistersdeli.com.