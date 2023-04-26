National Pretzel Day 2023: Where you can score a free pretzel

The bakery says they also have limited edition National Pretzel Day shirts available for $20.

Smales Pretzels Bakery is a fifth-generation, family-owned bakery. The business was founded by owner Emma Smales’ German-born great-great grandfather Rudie Schaaf in 1895 and was later refined by his daughter (for whom she is named).

For more information, visit the bakery’s Facebook page.

2. Philly Pretzel Factory 🥨

Philly Pretzel Factory, located at 1063 S. Main St. in Centerville, is also giving out free pretzels. No purchase is necessary.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Philly Pretzel Factory has an array of dips to go with your soft pretzel including yellow mustard, spicy brown mustard, super hot mustard, honey mustard, melted cheddar cheese, cinnamon and butter cream.

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page.

3. Steak Thyme Bar & Grill 🥨

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill, located at 103 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is offering guests one free Bavarian pretzel with a $20 purchase.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill opened a second location in May 2022 after success at its original Kettering location. The original restaurant on Wilmington Pike is a standard, casual dining and carryout restaurant. The second restaurant has a full-service bar, large dining room and new menu items.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

4. Auntie Anne’s

Auntie Anne’s is offering reward members a free pretzel on National Pretzel Day. Customers must have the app for the freebie.

The pretzel company has more than 1,700 locations in 48 states and in more than 25 countries including Dayton area locations at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, The Greene and Dayton Mall.

For more information, visit www.auntieannes.com.