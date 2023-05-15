National Slider Day: Where to get free sliders in Dayton area

Slide Thru operates a mobile kitchen with The Cookieologist next door to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood.

For more information, visit www.slidethrudayton.com or the establishment’s Facebook page.

2. White Castle 🍔

Location: 5201 Salem Bend Drive in Trotwood

Details: White Castle is celebrating National Slider Day with free cheese sliders. No purchase is necessary, but customers must present a digital coupon. The coupon can be found by clicking here.

“It’s fun to celebrate the burger that put White Castle on the map over 100 years ago and launched an entire fast-food industry,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president of marketing and public relations, in a news release. “What better way to show some Slider love than by giving away a free Cheese Slider to those who crave the brand?”

For more information, visit www.whitecastle.com.