Nationally syndicated radio show from Dayton is for funk lovers

-Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on 88.9FM WCSU

-Sundays on WSWO/Oldies 97.3 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Huber Heights

-Wednesday afternoons from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on 106.9FM WWSU/ Fairborn, Ohio

“In 2021, Webb added the talents of Trent Darby and Jasmine Summers to create a vibrant on-air trio,” according to a release from The Funk Center.

Darby and Summers, also known as “Super Soul Sister,” have combined radio careers of more than 40 years. Darby’s segment called “Sample It” dives deep into the history of funk music and connects the dots to contemporary artists and hip-hop artists.

Co-host of The Dayton Scene Radio Show, Trent Darby. Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Summer’s segment, “Black Exploitation Theatre,” looks back on the history of Black movies that many people in the African American community grew up on and laughed through, Webb said.

“At the same time, we illuminate the stereotypes mainstream media created about African Americans in order to increase their profits,” Webb added.

Jasmine Summers, co-host of The Dayton Scene Radio Show. Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Other segments include ‘Billboard Magazine Trivia and Tidbits’ spotlighting interesting facts about groups from decades past, ‘Live at Concert Series’ gives you a front row seat at some of the hottest funk concerts, ‘8-Track Flash Back’ looks back at songs, TV shows, cartoons and movies that were hits in the ‘70s, The ‘Funk Chronicles Spotlight Artist’ courtesy of the Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center, and ‘Bell Bottoms & Roller Skates,’ which brings back memories of spinning around the wooden floor, showing off dance skills and your hottest fashion,” stated the release.

The Dayton Scene Radio Show has its roots going back to 2012. Webb created a TV show and podcast titled “The Funk Chronicles,” which spotlights the history of funk music and its intricate connection to Dayton.

Webb is still producing “The Funk Chronicles,” which ultimately led to the birth of The Dayton Scene Radio Show and can be found on The Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center’s official YouTube page.

“Musicians from back in the day wanted to share their stories and connection to our city,” Webb said. “We cut-up during the interviews and had great, down-to-earth conversations... Listeners liked hearing the behind-the-scenes stories connected to their favorite songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s.”

For more information, visit thefunkcenter.org.