Need a bike? Downtown Dayton nonprofit returns to donating bikes after pandemic pause

In March last year, the nonprofit shut its doors to keep their volunteers and clients safe. It was thanks to the generosity of the Dayton community, and one especially generous donation that came from a donor through the Dayton Foundation, that their small nonprofit was able to resume operations, Tepper said.

While still closed around Christmastime last year, the organization still gave away 100 bikes to kids in need through Shoes 4 the Shoeless, Dayton Children’s Hospital, and Kiser Prek-8 School.

However, in order to keep the nonprofit running, Tepper said they are asking anyone who is able to donate financially, to visit the Bicycles For All’s Facebook page and click the donate button.

Due to the closure during the pandemic, Tepper said their supply is relatively full, but bike donations are always encouraged. However, donors are asked to only donate during Bicycles For All’s business hours — 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.