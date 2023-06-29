New attraction with escape, rage and paint rooms to open in Beavercreek

Another new attraction has plans to open in the Beaver Valley Shopping Center off of North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek.

Time to Escape will offer four escape rooms, a rage room and splash paint room at 3345 Seajay Drive, said co-owner Josh Turner.

With a background in construction, Turner and a team of 10 to 12 people are collaborating to bring a “top-notch” experience to Greene County. He noted the escape rooms will be more than a lock and key concept. They are adding sensory experiences to the games using different smells and sounds to make your mind feel in the moment, Turner said. For example, they are exploring how many people will be involved in the puzzles. One task may involve all participants touching something to trigger something else.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“It’s pretty exciting to see the different reactions of people going through it right now,” Turner said. “I think that’s the neatest part because the rooms are in different stages, we have four different themed rooms and the first one is the only one we’ve beta tested. The others are a little further behind, but at least it is allowing us to put focus on different types of games we will do in the other rooms.”

Time to Escape will offer four game rooms — Gold Rush, Inventor’s Workshop, The Lost Temple and Space Expedition — where two to eight players will try to escape in one hour.

In addition, the 4,500-square-foot space will have a rage room called the Angry Beaver where guests will be able to break anything in the room with a weapon of choice. There will also be a splash paint room called the Sloppy Beaver where guests will be able to splatter paint on canvases and maybe event use water guns filled with paint.

Time to Escape is still a work in progress. Turner said they are in the midst of implementing games into the rooms. The new attraction is expected to open in August.

As they prepare to open, Turner said he is looking forward to people using their space for team building events. He added there is room to expand by either adding an additional escape room or rage room depending on what guests like.

The Beaver Valley Shopping Center recently added Level Up Pinball Bar, an expansion of Wild Axe Throwing. The space offers 23 pinball machines, 12 arcade games, seating for 50 people and a wrap around light up bar. The shopping center is also home to the Midwest Shooting Center.

For more information about Time to Escape, visit www.time-to-escape.com or the attraction’s Facebook or Instagram pages.