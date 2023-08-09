New bottle shop to open in downtown Troy

Carly Witmer and Sara Studebaker met over 20 years ago in Australia while studying abroad, and now plan to open a bottle shop and cocktail kitchen in downtown Troy.

Credit: Vision Photography Credit: Vision Photography

Cherry Street Bottle Shop and Cocktail Kitchen, part of Craft Event Bar Collective, is located at 12 N. Cherry St. near Speakeasy Miso. A ribbon cutting is planned for Friday, Oct. 27 at 4:45 p.m. followed by the opening.

Customers can expect wine, beer, ready-to-drink cocktails, small grazing boards and gifts. The owners plan to host cocktail tutorials, small cocktail parties, and wine and beer tastings at least once a month in their eclectic, one-of-a-kind space.

“I grew up just blocks from here,” Witmer said. “I’ve always wanted to have a business in downtown Troy, so that’s kind of like a dream come true.”

Witmer founded Craft Event Bar in 2015 when she began bartending events at her mother’s venue, Canyon Run Ranch in Pleasant Hill. More events were being booked and additional services were needed. Craft Event Bar quickly expanded provided batch cocktails, handmade mixers, nonalcoholic drinks and DJ services.

Witmer and Studebaker briefly reconnected in 2016 when Studebaker was getting married and wanted Craft Event Bar to be a part of her reception. It wasn’t until Studebaker returned to Ohio in 2019 after living in Colorado that the two began working together.

“Never in a million years did I think that we would ever reconnect,” Studebaker said.

For two years they worked alongside each other before deciding to launch Craft Event Bar Collective in 2022. Craft Event Bar Collective provides event planning, DJ and MC services, bar packages and grazing boards for weddings and other events.

Witmer has served as a local bartender for many years. She has a passion for craft beer in addition to studying fine art and painting. Studebaker, who has experience with event planning and managing venues, has a love and appreciation for wine.

The duo set out to create Craft Event Bar Collective to provide personable experiences for their clients.

“Initially it was really all about what we could do for our event clients and trying to provide them with an experience that was not internet-based,” Witmer said. “The more we can provide to our clients, the better their experience is going to be.”

Initially the bottle shop was not meant to be public-facing, but after receiving various liquor licenses, Witmer and Studebaker began thinking about what more they could do with the space.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

In the future, Witmer said they hope to transform the bottle shop into a bar with next-level cocktail production capabilities.

The owners hope Cherry Street Bottle Shop and Cocktail Kitchen will be a great addition to the vibrancy and sense of community in downtown Troy. They will continue providing various services under Craft Event Bar Collective.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s a job because it’s such a good fit for us,” Studebaker said. “At the end of the day it’s seeing people so happy and knowing you had a part of that.”

Cherry Street Bottle Shop and Cocktail Kitchen is planning to open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.crafteventbar.com or www.cherrystreetbottleshop.com.