New bubble tea café opens near Wright State

Have you heard of bubble tea? Or maybe you’ve heard of boba or milk tea?
According to Kung Fu Tea Owner Dat Ly it’s all the craze.
Kung Fu Tea, a franchise from Taiwan based in New York, has opened its first location in the Dayton area – right across from Wright State University.
Bubble tea, also known as boba or milk tea, is a tea mixed with milk or fruits. Ly describes the beverage as a healthy, milky drink with lots of tea flavor.
“We brew it fresh every day, every few hours,” Ly said. “We don’t leave it overnight.”
Kung Fu Tea also offers an array of fruity drinks, espresso and slushies. Customers can customize the amount of sugar used in the drink.
The café is the first Kung Fu Tea location in the Dayton area.
Ly said he first tried Kung Fu Tea in Columbus nearly 10 years ago. Since then, he was making the over an hour trip to pick up several cups of tea for his family every week or every other weekend.
He said he was hearing other people were making the trip to Columbus, so he asked himself, “Why don’t I open one here in Dayton?”
Kung Fu Tea held a soft opening Friday, April 15. A grand opening is planned for Friday, May 20.
“A lot of people that live around here never tried it,” Ly said. “It’s really good for the community to have a different product to try.”
If you haven’t tried bubble tea, don’t worry! Ly said his team is trained to be informative and assist in drink selection.
Ly hopes his café becomes a destination for local students and families.
“I’m hoping for college students or maybe on the weekend high school students can come and hangout, do homework with their friends,” Ly said.
Kung Fu Tea, located at 2630 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn, is open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
