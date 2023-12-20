New bubble tea, coffee shop coming to Huber Heights

1102 Bubble Tea & Coffee is coming soon to 7665 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights next to Planet Fitness.

The bubble tea and coffee shop features teas, milk teas, smoothies, Italian soda, hot or iced coffee, desserts and Vietnamese snacks. Snacks include Rice Paper Salad, Grilled Egg Cake, Spicy Cheezy Chicken, Egg Roll, Street Style Banh Mi and more, according to the shop’s Facebook page.

The top five must-try drinks include Taro Smoothies, Tiger Sugar Boba Milk, Yogurt Strawberry Mango, Red Thai Milk Tea and Salted Caramel Coffee, the page said.

“We offer a diverse menu of handcrafted drinks made with high-quality ingredients and impeccable attention to detail,” the shop’s website states. “Our goal is to provide a unique and enjoyable experience for every customer who visits our shop, whether it be for a quick pick-me-up or a relaxing break.”

1102 Bubble Tea & Coffee is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. The bubble tea and coffee shop hopes to open its Huber Heights location in a couple of weeks. For more information, visit www.1102usa.com or the establishment’s Facebook page.

