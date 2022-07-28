New Carlisle Italian restaurant expected to expand days of operation

“I want to keep the classic dishes alive,” Gallo said. “I want to keep the classic dishes to be the way it was - simple.”

This week’s limited carry out menu features Greek Fusion Spaghetti, Rigatoni Bolognese, Fettuccine Alfredo, Formaggio Focaccia and Tiramisu. Other dishes he has made includes Spaghetti & Meatballs, Tri-Color 4-Cheese Tortellini with Vodka Sauce, Gnocchi with Sage Butter Sauce, Garlic Tomato Focaccia and many others.

The restaurant is open for carryout only at this time, but customers are more than welcome to sit down and eat their food at one of the open tables to get to know the owner and his family, Gallo explained. He said they usually post the weekend menu on Tuesday via social media and customers place orders by sending messages through Facebook or Instagram.

The chef described himself as a walking encyclopedia when it comes to food. He said he has trained by working in many restaurants in different places including Germany, Italy, France, Greece, England, Spain and Portugal.

“Franco the Foodie is not just an Italian chef that can cook Italian food,” Galllo said. “Franco the Foodie is the foodie.”

He wanted customers to know that whatever dish he adds to the menu isn’t a trial run. He has prepared the dish before.

Over the last two weeks of the brick-and-mortar location being open, Gallo said he has enjoyed introducing people in the community to new food and his Italian culture.

“My favorite part is the appreciation and acceptance from our customers,” Gallo said.

Franco the Foodie, located at 120 W. Jefferson Street, is open Saturday, July 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a limited carry out menu. Orders can be placed via their social media pages.

