New chicken restaurant to open in Huber Heights at end of May

“We just didn’t have the foot traffic for Springfield,” Price said. “If your loss is greater than your lease there is no way you can take it.”

Price said he plans on building upon the Chicka Wing concept at the Huber Heights location. The goal is to eventually expand the business and potentially return to Springfield.

The Huber Heights location will have a drive-thru and an indoor seating capacity of 60 to 70 people, Price said.

He added he is looking forward to offering customers a drive-thru, which was not the case at the Springfield location.

Nearly all of the 14 employees at the Springfield location will be transferred to the Huber Heights restaurant, which will help with a seamless grand opening.

For more information, visit www.chickawing.com.