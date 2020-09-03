New cocktail bar-coffee shop gearing up for grand opening in downtown Dayton

The 7,500-square-foot “Dayton Barrel Works Artisan Distillery” will produce a variety of spirits, including bourbon, vodka, gin, and a rotating list of experimental spirits, Hilgeman said a year ago when the project was unveiled.

The expansion includes a private event space on the second floor above what is currently the brewery’s offices and kitchen, Hilgeman said.

Dayton Beer Company opened in 2012 as a microbrewery and tasting room at 912 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering before launching its much larger production brewery and tap room in downtown Dayton in April 2015. In August 2016, the downtown brewery expanded to add food service to its brewery and tap room. In October 2017, it added its Lost Tunnel second label. The Kettering tap room shut down in 2017.

The expansion “allows us to get to the final vision I had for the brewery over eight years ago, to be more than just a place that makes beer,” Hilgeman said last August.