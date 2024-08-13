New Dayton Arcade event will be a block party spotlighting dozens of local startups

Explore Boss Potatoes now serving from 6888 Kitchen Incubator at Dayton Arcade

Attendees can expect:

A vendor market with more that 30 local startup entrepreneurs featuring anything from handmade crafts and artisanal goods to food and beverages.

An outdoor block party with additional vendors, a live DJ, food trucks and a beer truck.

Performances by local musicians and entertainers curated by Culture Works.

“Friends of the Dayton Arcade is excited to partner with the Entrepreneurs’ Center for the first year of Startup the Block, and we hope this becomes an annual event,” said Megan Dunn Peters, marketing and community partnerships manager for Cross Street Partners. “Startup Week has such a rich history of supporting Dayton’s entrepreneurs and showcasing that community with a block party and vendor market serves as the perfect conclusion to this year’s event.”

Startup Week is a free conference featuring discussions, business workshops and networking opportunities.

Earlier this year, the Entrepreneurs’ Center acquired Launch Dayton from Parallax Advanced Research.

“The Entrepreneurs’ Center is excited to lead the next chapter of Launch Dayton and its flagship event, Startup Week,” said Scott Koorndyk, president of the Entrepreneurs’ Center. “Our commitment is to build on the strong foundation established by Parallax Advanced Research, continuing to fuel the entrepreneurial energy that has been a hallmark of this program. Launch Dayton Startup Week is a testament to our community’s resilience, innovation, and collaborative spirit, and we look forward to driving even greater impact in the years to come.”

Startup The Block, presented by Friends of the Dayton Arcade, Launch Dayton and the Entrepreneurs’ Center, is free and open to the public. Other activities during the event include tours at The Deneau, located at 40 W. Fourth St. The Levitt Pavilion, located at 134 S. Main St., will feature Sierra Green & The Giants with Joe Waters & The Back Porch Band starting at 7 p.m.

Fourth Street will be closed between Main and Ludlow Streets for this event. For more information, visit arcadedayton.com or the Arcade’s Facebook (@daytonarcade) or Instagram (@arcadedayton) pages.