New Dayton pizza shop to open next week with free slices for first customers

Explore Previous Coverage on The Wizard of Za

The pizza shop’s Dayton location will be its first in the Miami Valley. The Wizard of Za has a spot on N. High Street in Columbus, about a mile north of the Ohio State University campus.

When the concept opened its first restaurant in 2020 in Columbus, it was voted the “Best New Restaurant” in its inaugural year, the press release said.

The Wizard of Za is excited to add another style of pizza to the Dayton area.

“Our pizza is made from focaccia crust,” Dylan Jones, operating partner of The Wizard of Za, previously said. “It’s very pillowy and spongy, but the way we cook it in the pan allows the crust on the bottom to get very crisp and caramelized.”

The focaccia bread, with a sesame seed crust, is topped with a house made sauce (red or vodka) and familiar and traditional toppings such as cup-and-char pepperoni and house made sausage, the release said.

In addition to their pizzas, the restaurant will also have appetizers, salads and locally made desserts.

The Wizard of Za is located at 1200 Brown Street Suite 150.