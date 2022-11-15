NEW DETAILS: 2 restaurants to open next year in Washington Twp.

McAlister’s Deli and Moe’s Southwest Grill are opening new neighboring restaurant locations next year in Washington Twp. on Miamisburg-Centerville Road.
A spokesperson for Focus Brands said the restaurants are slated to open in spring 2023.
“These will be two separate restaurants functioning independent of one another – they just happen to be located next to each other,” the spokesperson said.
The restaurants are going into the space that previously housed a Willis Music store at 990 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. The space has sat empty for more than a decade.
McAlister’s Deli is a fast-casual chain whose menu includes sandwiches, soups, salads, Spuds (loaded baked potatoes), desserts and sweet tea. Nearby locations include 6685 Miller Lane in Dayton and 3310 Pentagon Blvd. Suite B in Beavercreek.
Moe’s Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves southwestern food, including a variety of menu items from burritos to quesadillas, nachos and stacks. The restaurant had locations near the University of Dayton and the Fairfield Commons Mall, but those closed around 2010. The closest Moe’s Southwest Grill to the Dayton area is in Mason.
“In regard to the future of Moe’s in the Dayton area, we are always exploring the opportunity to open new restaurants in different markets across the country,” the spokesperson said. “Many factors go into the decision to open a new restaurant, including the right franchisee, the right brand and the right real estate. As of now, we’re looking forward serving the Dayton community at the Moe’s Southwest Grill on Miamisburg-Centerville Road.”
Focus Brands includes other restaurants such as Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba and Schlotzsky’s.