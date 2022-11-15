NEW DETAILS: 2 restaurants to open next year in Washington Twp.

Moe’s Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves southwestern food, including a variety of menu items from burritos to quesadillas, nachos and stacks. The restaurant had locations near the University of Dayton and the Fairfield Commons Mall, but those closed around 2010. The closest Moe’s Southwest Grill to the Dayton area is in Mason.

“In regard to the future of Moe’s in the Dayton area, we are always exploring the opportunity to open new restaurants in different markets across the country,” the spokesperson said. “Many factors go into the decision to open a new restaurant, including the right franchisee, the right brand and the right real estate. As of now, we’re looking forward serving the Dayton community at the Moe’s Southwest Grill on Miamisburg-Centerville Road.”

Focus Brands includes other restaurants such as Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba and Schlotzsky’s.