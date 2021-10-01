New downtown Dayton shop opens near sister restaurant

Gems Boutique is open 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Some of the brands Gems Boutique exclusively carriers include Gems, Energy Clothing Co., OutWork Everybody, Aerion’s Closet, Hustle Provide Repeat, and Christo Originals.

Estremera said many designers don’t have the money to launch a store of their own, and Gems is a place for local designers to be showcased.

Caption Gems Boutique is an independent store in downtown Dayton that showcases local fashion designers. KAITLIN SCHROEDER

“What we did when we created Gems was that we created it for the independent local designers to come in here,” he said.

Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw was among public officials at the ribbon cutting and said he knows how difficult it can be to run a business. He thanked the business owners for investing in the city.

“I appreciate you for taking the risk and look forward to shopping here and seeing you very successful in our community,” Shaw said.