New eye clinic to open in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District

Echkart lives in the Oregon District. Inspired by watching small businesses and housing developments come to the downtown area, she knew she wanted to be a part of the growth. She currently works part-time at ProCare Vision Center in Troy as she works to open up her own practice, which will fulfill a lifelong dream.

Modern Eye will offer comprehensive eye exams, contact lens fittings and a variety of unique optical frames from independent frame designers. Eckhart said the frames will range from conservative to funky and some will be eco-friendly as well.

The brand-new practice will also treat ocular emergencies, diseases and specialize in dry eye treatment.

“Dry eye affects almost 50 million Americans every year,” Eckhart said. “It’s especially prevalent in aging populations and people who work with technology and are on their computers or phones for hours every day.”

She is also excited to play a role in the revitalization of downtown.

“At Modern Eye we are going to feature a lot of those historical and architectural details in our office,” Eckhart said. “We really embrace that history because we want to be in the space for another 100 years and really be part of Dayton’s history moving forward.”

Modern Eye will be located next to Downtown Dayton Optical, which has served the Dayton community since 2009 focusing on affordable eye wear.

Eckhart said she is accepting new patients from children to seniors. The practice will accept most vision and medical insurance.

The optometry office joins two other businesses with plans to open this summer in the Fire Blocks District. LIV Presidential, an upscale restaurant and lounge, is planned for 100 E. Third St. and Joui, a wine shop and bar, is planned for 117 E. Third St.

Eckhart anticipates Modern Eye opening in July. For more information, visit the office’s Facebook and Instagram pages.