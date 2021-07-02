New fest alert! Troll Pub’s first DaytonFest kicks off TODAY

The restaurant, located at 216 Wayne Ave. in downtown Dayton, will present DaytonFest on Friday, July 2, at 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturday, July 3, from noon to 10 p.m. Wristbands will be sold upon entry for $15 on Friday, $10 on Saturday and $20 for all-weekend wristbands.

“Featuring live music, family friendly activities, charity raffles and so much more, we’ve worked hard to bring a fun and festive summertime showcase of what makes Dayton awesome,” stated a release from Troll Pub.