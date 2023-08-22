New food vendor operates inside Xenia gas station

Sister Pigs Eats, a hidden gem in the Xenia community, can be found inside Stan’s One Stop on the corner of W. Second St. and S. Allison Blvd.

Owner Michell Rubio offers a variety of homecooked meals like chicken and noodles, meatloaf, stuffed peppers and pasta in addition to various sides and appetizers.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“I absolutely love to cook,” Rubio said. “It has always been my passion to have my own sort of restaurant or eatery.”

Rubio’s late mother inspired her passion for cooking and also encouraged her desire to have her own spot.

Rubio, who has lived in Xenia for seven years, started at Stan’s in June 2022 selling baked goods with her sister, Ray Hartley, under Sister Pigs Eats. In May, the owner of Stan’s asked her if she was interested in making homecooked meals and the rest is history.

Sister Pigs Eats initially served customers two days a week. With the help of Rubio’s friend, Amanda Goff, along with many loyal customers, she is serving six days a week.

“I love it here. I love my customers,” Rubio said. “It’s exactly what I envisioned it would be.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Sister Pigs Eats is set up in the back of the convenience store and offers carryout and delivery. Delivery is available to those that live in Xenia or within a seven mile radius. They also offer catering.

Even though the menu changes daily, customers can expect homecooked meals on Tuesday and grilled or fried foods on the weekends. Prices for a meal, which includes two sides, are typically $10 to $12 depending on the entrée. Every Wednesday they offer free hot dogs to customers that buy something from the convenience store, Rubio said.

“My main thing right now is staying here, focusing on this and trying to bring in business for Stan’s as well as myself,” Rubio said. “It’s been a journey and I can’t wait to see where it takes us.”

Sister Pigs Eats, located at 757 W. Second St., is open 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Hours are subject to change based on football season and pool tournaments at the neighboring bar.

For more information, visit Sister Pigs Eats’ Facebook page or call 937-830-0606.