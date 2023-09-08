New haunted attraction to open in Xenia

Mike and Heather Wherry are known in Xenia’s Sterling Green neighborhood for their yearly home haunt dubbed the Spegele Spooktacular, but this year they are bringing a new attraction to the area.

The couple has teamed up with Bryan and Claudia Williams, owners of Orchard Lane Events, to share the story of The Demented Manor at 2185 State Route 235 in Xenia as an agritourism event.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“This is going to be something you went through as a child or your parents went through,” Wherry said. “It’s an actual house that is haunted. There (have) been a lot of stories brought up since I started this.”

The house was built in the 1900s, but the 45-acre farm has a long history. There is a cemetery on the property with tombstones from the 1700s.

According to Wherry, the Lane Family settled into the property in 1937 and have many stories of oddities that happened in the home. For example, the grandmother would have to lock doors to make sure toys would not move around the house at night. She would also hear babies crying or a man singing when she was home alone.

The Lane Family sold the property in the 2000s, and after going through several owners, the Williamses bought it in 2020. When they were planning to remodel the house, they found weird things throughout like a Ouija board and burlap in the wall, Wherry said.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Those interested in hearing the full story of what happened in The Demented Manor or just want to visit for Halloween fun, the area’s newest haunted attraction will open the last weekend of September with plans to run through Nov. 4.

Wherry has added animatronics, props and paid close attention to details to make sure guests feel like they have been transported. When the lights turn off, there will be several scare actors throughout the attraction.

“You’re going to get your whole mix of big haunts you’ve been to condensed into an old school version,” Wherry said.

The old school haunted house should take guests around 15 minutes to walk through.

Wherry, who has always loved horror movies and Halloween décor, hopes his haunted attraction will become a staple in the community.

“As long as people support us, we’re going to get bigger,” Wherry said.

Next year, they have plans to add a haunted trail.

The Demented Manor will be open 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. From 5 to 7 p.m. the venue is open for those who would like to walk through the house without activated props and scare actors. With the purchase of a $15 scare photo, you will be granted free access to the haunted house. For more information, visit the haunted attraction’s Facebook page.