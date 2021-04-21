X

New medical facility opening on Brown Street next summer: 3 things to know

A rendering of the proposed medical facility on Brown Street. Courtesy of UD
There’s a new medical facility coming to Brown Street near the University of Dayton campus that’s expected to open summer 2022.

Here are three things to know about the new Brown Street medical facility project:

The new 30,000 square-foot, single-story medical facility will provide services to both the University of Dayton community and the greater community.

Premier Health will be the anchor tenant in the development, located between Sawmill and Stonemill avenues on the west side of Brown Street near Patterson Homestead. The clinic will include evening and weekend urgent care for UD staff and students.

The building will house primary care and orthopedic physicians, imaging, lab and comprehensive rehabilitation services available to meet community needs and will also provide an employer clinic to UD’s nearly 2,700 full-time employees.

