New Mediterranean restaurant to open in Miamisburg

Babylon Mediterranean Cuisine is holding a grand opening Saturday, April 15 with free food samples, according to a banner posted at the restaurant.
The new restaurant is located at 9656 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg. The space previously housed a Subway restaurant.
Babylon Mediterranean Cuisine joins Charles Schwab, Galaxy Nail Spa, UBreakiFix, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Scramblers in the shopping center that is less than a mile down the road from Austin Landing.
For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
