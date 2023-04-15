X

New Mediterranean restaurant to open in Miamisburg

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
2 hours ago

Babylon Mediterranean Cuisine is holding a grand opening Saturday, April 15 with free food samples, according to a banner posted at the restaurant.

The new restaurant is located at 9656 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg. The space previously housed a Subway restaurant.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Babylon Mediterranean Cuisine joins Charles Schwab, Galaxy Nail Spa, UBreakiFix, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Scramblers in the shopping center that is less than a mile down the road from Austin Landing.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

