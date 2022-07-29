New mobile juice bar spreading ‘food is medicine’ message to Dayton area

Kussman said from that point on she began making juices for friends and family and her business continued to grow. This summer she said her focus has been taking her juices on the road via food truck.

Explore New Carlisle Italian restaurant expected to expand days of operation

Nourishing Souls Mobile Juice Bar will be at the Franklin Farmers Market starting Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other upcoming events include the Xenia Food Truck Rally on Friday, August 19 and a Free Community Wellness Day at the Dayton Arcade on Sunday, August 21.

Kussman said she offers an array of juices, wellness shots and cleanses. With the expansion to the food truck, she said she is planning to offer raw energy bites and loaded toasts.

Combined Shape Caption Nourishing Souls Mobile Juice Bar is spreading the message that “food is medicine” by selling juices to different communities in the Dayton area. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Nourishing Souls Mobile Juice Bar is spreading the message that “food is medicine” by selling juices to different communities in the Dayton area. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“One 16 ounce juice is going to give you your five servings of fruits and vegetables that you’re supposed to have,” Kussman said.

Popular juices include the Mermaid Lemonade featuring blue spirulina, lemon, filtered water and raw honey and the Give Me The Beet Boys featuring beets, carrots and pineapple. Other juices include the Morning Mantra, Green Goddess, Electrifying Purple Punch, Healer, Lush Summer, Vanilla Plant Mylk and Cacao Plant Mylk.

“Healthy doesn’t have to be gross,” Kussman reminded. “It can taste good. It can make you feel good.”

She added she enjoys hearing how her juices have provided customers with more energy, which she attributed to “plant magic.”

Kussman has a certificate in health coaching from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

For more information, visit Nourishing Souls Mobile Juice Bar’s Facebook or Instagram pages.