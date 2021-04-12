X

New promotion to boost downtown Dayton businesses

Here's a look at Small Business Saturday in downtown Dayton, the kickoff to the holiday shopping season, held on November 28, 2020. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

By Ashley Moor

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a new incentive to purchase Downtown Dollars e-gift cards throughout the month of April.

From now through April 30, customers who purchase at least $50 in Downtown Dollars will get back $25 worth of Downtown Dollars for free.

“Downtown Dollars are redeemable at 70 independent, local businesses that offer food, drinks, shopping and more,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Buying a Downtown Dollars card would make a perfect gift for any mom or local grad.”

Since launching the Downtown Dollars program in December of 2020, over 1,900 Downtown Dollars e-gift cards have been redeemed at local businesses. These sales from Downtown Dollars e-gift card use have generated over $45,000 in revenue for small businesses in downtown Dayton.

Downtown Dollars can be purchased by visiting the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website. Customers will receive the e-gift card, which can be stored on any mobile device, via email or text message. This particular promotion is capped at $100 in Bonus Buy Dollars per customer (for those customers who purchase $200 worth of Downtown Dollars). The Bonus Buy Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card.

Credit: The Downtown Dayton Partnership

While the Downtown Dollars do not expire, the Bonus Buy Dollars attained in this promotion expire on June 30, 2021. There are no monthly inactivity fees. Monthly reminders are sent via email and/or text message to remind customers they still have a balance available on their e-gift card. Money will be available instantly after purchasing the Downtown Dollars e-gift card.

Among the list of participating downtown Dayton businesses are Boston Stoker, Century Bar, Dayton Dragons, Heart Mercantile, Jay’s Seafood, Puff Apothecary and Square One Salon & Spa. For a full list of participating downtown Dayton businesses, visit the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website.

For more information regarding the Downtown Dollars promotion, visit the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website or Facebook page.

