New restaurant in Trotwood specializes in loaded baked potatoes, salads

The Palmer Place, a new restaurant specializing in loaded baked potatoes and salads throughout the week with soul food on Sundays, is entering its third week at 4823 Salem Ave. Suite B in Trotwood.

“We started off using it as an event space, but our ultimate idea was to have a restaurant,” said Meshell Palmer, who owns the space with her husband, Paul Jr.

The husband and wife duo previously worked in the manufacturing and production industry. After selling baked potatoes with buffalo chicken dip on top to Paul’s coworkers at MAHLE Behr in Dayton, they decided it was time to open their own space.

“We always had a dream of cooking together and selling food,” Paul said.

“This is totally different for us, but always in our heart,” Meshell added.

The Palmer Place offers loaded baked potatoes with a variety of toppings and specialties like buffalo chicken dip, chicken and bacon, Italian sausage or onions peppers and broccoli for $10. They have plans to introduce southwest and pulled pork baked potatoes in the coming weeks. The restaurant also has deluxe salads made fresh daily with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, boiled eggs, green onions and cheese for $8. Customers can choose to get a baked potato/salad combo for $15.

In addition, the owners said they recognized a need for soul food in the area.

“My saying is if there is no lane you have to create it, so here we are,” Meshell said.

The restaurant offers soul food on Sundays with staples like collard greens and macaroni and cheese. They plan to change their menu each week, but in previously weeks they’ve had baked ham, baked chicken, meatloaf, dressing, yams, potato salad, pinto beans, coleslaw and cornbread. Desserts include sweet potato pie, lemon pound cake, cream cheese pound cake, strawberry pound cake and banana pudding. Soul food meals cost between $15 and $20.

The couple said it feels “surreal” to have their own restaurant.

“I’m still amazed every day,” Paul said. “We’re used to going to a job somewhere else for 12 hours a day, now going to your own place feels different.”

His background in cooking spans to when he was a kid and his mom taught him how to cook for him and his sister during the summer via a phone call. He also said he used to go to Shield’s on Germantown St. in Dayton and watch them cook.

Meshell said she has a similar background where she would watch her aunts and grandmothers cook and then try to replicate their recipes on her own.

“There’s nothing like a good meal to put a smile on your face,” Meshell said. “We just want you to leave with a little more sunshine than what you came in with.”

Customers can expect a family-friendly environment with a whole lot of love, the owners said.They plan to add items to the menu and eventually have a separate restaurant and event space.

The Palmer Place is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or until sold out) Sunday. The space is available for events on Saturday with an $100 deposit and rental fee of $100 per hour. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.