New restaurant, lounge to open in downtown Dayton

LIV Presidential will offer a luxurious atmosphere with top-notch service for all guests, Davis said. She added the lounge will be the perfect place to relax and unwind.

“Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner or a lively party, LIV Presidential is the perfect place to celebrate,” Davis said.

The venue will also offer private event rentals and a variety of packages to suit any budget.

LIV Presidential, located at 100 E. Third St., joins another new business with plans to open this summer in the Fire Blocks District. Joui, a wine shop and bar with small bites, will be located at 117 E. Third St. next to Salt Block Biscuit Company.

For more information, visit www.livpresidentialdayton.com.