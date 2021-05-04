New shoe store to open at Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek

Drip was founded by two local brothers, Brennen Glass and Ryan Glass, who have had a love of shoes since they were young. Their store will offer popular shoe brands such as Jordan, Nike Dunk, Yeezy, Off White, Supreme, Vlone, Anti Social Social Club, Bape, Revenge and more.

“Our goal is to add diverse tenants while we continue to enhance the overall experience for our guests and further strengthen the Mall at Fairfield Commons as the gathering place for the community,” said Leanne Rubosky, general manager. “We believe the addition of Drip is a further step in that direction.”