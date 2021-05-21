New Sinclair scholarship program offered to Dayton’s students: Your questions answered

The $1,000 scholarships ($500 for each semester) will go to students who posted at least a 2.0 GPA and had 90% or better attendance their senior year of high school.

How did the program begin?

College applications and enrollment were down overall in Ohio this year as COVID caused financial strain and uncertainty for many families.

Dayton school officials said they emailed a survey to the many students who fit the criteria, asking whether they had already applied to Sinclair, or would attend if they received the scholarship. Sinclair then took that information and chose 60 students for the scholarships.

How much do Sinclair students pay on average?

A student with a traditional full-time college course load (15 credit hours per semester) would pay about $1,890 per semester at Sinclair before any financial aid. Many Sinclair students take fewer classes because they are balancing employment, family needs, or are working on more narrow job-skill training. Cathy Petersen, Sinclair’s chief of public information, said there is no credit-hour minimum to receive the scholarship.

