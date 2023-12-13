New slate of holiday events at Santa’s Silent Disco in Beavercreek

What to Know
By Alex Cutler
54 minutes ago
Santa’s Silent Disco, which recently opened for the season at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, has announced additional events through the remainder of December.

A large portion of these events are being marketed under “The 12 Days of Santa’s Silent Disco.” Starting Dec. 13 and running until Dec. 24, each night will have a fun theme that guests can enjoy as they dance with special guest Santa Claus.

Free Deviled Egg Party

Featuring over 100 half eggs, this kickoff to the “12 Days of Santa’s Silent Disco” offers guests a chance to enjoy these complementary holiday treats. The venue is teaming up with charities Enon Montessori on Dec. 13 and Feed the Creek on Dec. 14. Both charities receive a portion of the sales for each night.

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 14

More info: Event page for Dec 13; Event page for Dec 14

Ugly Xmas Sweater Party

Guests of all ages are encouraged to wear their ugliest Christmas sweater to the disco on Dec. 15. Starting at 7:30 p.m., there will be a ugliest sweater contest and the audience will choose the two ugliest sweaters. The winners will receive a $50 and $100 gift card to Santa’s Silent Disco.

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15

More info: Event Page

Matching Pajama Party

This is a special event where groups can get together to wear the best matching pajamas they can find. At 2:30 p.m., there will be an audience choice contest. The winning group will receive a $100 gift card to Santa’s Silent Disco.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

More info: Event Page

Photographer on Site

On site at Santa’s Silent Disco, a photographer will be taking free complementary photos! So while one minute you can be on the dance floor with St. Nick, the next you can be taking wonderful pictures of you and your loved ones.

When: Sunday, December 17, from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

More info: Event Page

In addition, other charity nights are planned for Santa’s Silent Disco:

Wright State University Miracle Makers benefitting Dayton Children’s Hospital - Tuesday, Dec. 19

Crayons to Classrooms - Wednesday, Dec. 20

Miami Valley Meals - Thursday, Dec. 21

Magnolia Theater Company - Thursday, Dec. 28

HOW TO GO

What: Santa’s Silent Disco special events

When: Various nights

Where: The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2733 Fairfield Commons Unit C, Beavercreek

More info: @santasilentdisco on social media or https://www.santasilentdisco.com/

