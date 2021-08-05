New spin on date night: The Melting Pot embraces Romance Awareness Month

The Melting Pot is telling guests to “make the reservations and they’ll take care of the rest” for a night of romance.
August is Romance Awareness Month and The Melting Pot restaurant, located at 453 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., is turning up the heat all month long with the new “Thursdate” concept. The program, running Thursdays in August only, features an exclusive four-course dinner option for $45 per person as well as an option to upgrade to a “Lovers’ Lane” table for free.
“The perfect date night is all about the details,” stated a Melting Pot release. “Want to really impress your date? The Melting Pot will dress the table with rose petals and candles— or guests can request one of their special Lovers’ Lane tables for the ultimate intimate experience.”
There is no cost to reserve a Lovers’ Lane table or request rose petals and candles. However, seating is available on a first come first serve basis. Customers are advised to call the restaurant ahead of the visit to make the request.
“The romance-infused Thursdate features a four-course menu with choice of cheese fondue, followed by a fresh salad course and an entrée including tender filet mignon, Atlantic salmon, savory teriyaki steak and more,” stated the release.
Thursdate dinner concludes with a sparkling chocolate fondue. Lobster tail can also be added to any entrée for $10.