New spin on date night: The Melting Pot embraces Romance Awareness Month

August is Romance Awareness Month and The Melting Pot restaurant, located at 453 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., is turning up the heat all month long with the new “Thursdate” concept. The program, running Thursdays in August only, features an exclusive four-course dinner option for $45 per person as well as an option to upgrade to a “Lovers’ Lane” table for free.

“The perfect date night is all about the details,” stated a Melting Pot release. “Want to really impress your date? The Melting Pot will dress the table with rose petals and candles— or guests can request one of their special Lovers’ Lane tables for the ultimate intimate experience.”