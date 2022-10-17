New sports bar serving ‘anything but chicken’ now open in Springfield

“We had always wanted to gear toward food more than the bar scene,” Hamilton previously said. “With the restaurant, you’re not going to have the late-night crowds.”

The Bullpen Sports Bar will serve “anything but chicken,” Hamilton said.

She explained other sports bars in the area focus on chicken and chicken wings, so they wanted to be different.

The Bullpen’s breakfast menu features items such as biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls, raspberry donut cheesecake and a spicy sausage sandwich.

Lunch and dinner offerings include burgers, pulled pork, brisket, tacos, specialty sandwiches and more. One item of note is their specialty burger topped with coleslaw, dried onions, pulled pork, BBQ and bacon.

Side items include hand-cut fries, steakhouse green beans and smoked gouda mac and cheese. Hamilton said they will have their own smoker on site as well.

The restaurant also offers an array of cocktails. One of their specialty drinks is long island iced tea.

Hamilton told this news outlet they were attracted to the downtown area because of The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) and the entertainment district.

“We could do the restaurant we wanted, the atmosphere we wanted, plus we can participate in the revitalization of the downtown area,” Hamilton said.

For more information about The Bullpen Sports Bar located at 14 E. Main Street, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant is also hiring a cook.