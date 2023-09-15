New superfruit bowl shop to open near University of Dayton

Playa Bowls, a superfruit shop serving acai, pitaya, coconut, chia and oatmeal bowls, is opening on Brown Street near the University of Dayton at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The first 50 customers in line will receive free bowls and Playa T-shirts. Additional swag and giveaways will be available to guests throughout the day.

Dayton-area natives Mario Parisi and Joe Hidy are the owners and operators of the Dayton store.

“While vacationing with family in Florida, I tried Playa Bowls for the first time a few years ago and was instantly hooked,” Parisi said. “Now, whenever my family and I are in Florida, Playa Bowls is our first stop.”

Customers will be able to choose from a variety of blends made with superfoods including mango, coconut, kale, banana or oatmeal to make a bowl. Bowls can then be topped with fresh cut fruits, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries or nut butters.

“Playa Bowls can be made vegan or gluten-free, and it can be adapted to integrate into Whole30, Keto and Paleo diets,” according to a company release.

The shop also offers a selection of juices, smoothies and cold brew.

“We’re fortunate that there were franchise opportunities to spread the healthy and indulgent offerings of Playa Bowls right here in Ohio,” Parisi said. “It’s exciting to be able to open our first shop near the University of Dayton so students will have quick and healthy menu options to keep them fueled throughout the day!”

The Dayton shop marks the third Playa Bowls location in Ohio with other shops located in Columbus. The Dayton franchisees plan to open a second Dayton-area location in Springboro this fall.

Playa Bowls was founded in 2014 by surfers Abby Taylor and Rob Giuliani who wanted to recreate the acai and pitaya bowls they saw on various surf trips spanning from Costa Rica to Hawaii. The brand has over 200 shops operating in 20 states.

The Dayton shop is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 1200 Brown St. Suite 105 next to Hunny Bee’s Chicken. For more information, visit www.playabowls.com or the Dayton shop’s Instagram page (@playabowlsdayton).