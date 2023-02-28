NEW: Casting Crowns, Third Eye Blind, Yung Gravy among acts added to Ohio State Fair concerts

Ohio State Fair officials have announced four additional concerts in the 2023 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series.
A variety of genres including rock, pop, rap/hip-hop, and contemporary Christian will be featured.
Third Eye Blind with special guest The Main Squeeze
Friday, July 28, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
$42, $32
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.
Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$
Sunday, July 30, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
$47, $37
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.
Casting Crowns
Monday, July 31, 2023, 7 p.m.
$32, $22
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.
Lindsey Stirling with special guest Walk off the Earth
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 7 p.m.
$45, $35
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.
On Sale Now:
Ludacris
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
$55, $45
Styx with special guest Foghat
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, 7 p.m.
$50, $40
Tyler Hubbard with special guest Matt Stell
Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, 7 p.m.
$50, $40
KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour
Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.
$25
Fans who sign up to receive Ohio State Fair enewsletters can get access to the Ohio State Fair presale starting this Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m., ending Thursday, March 2 at 11:59 p.m.
Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the fair. All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned Celeste Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair.
