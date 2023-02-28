NEW: Casting Crowns, Third Eye Blind, Yung Gravy among acts added to Ohio State Fair concerts

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$

Sunday, July 30, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

$47, $37

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Casting Crowns

Monday, July 31, 2023, 7 p.m.

$32, $22

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Lindsey Stirling with special guest Walk off the Earth

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 7 p.m.

$45, $35

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

On Sale Now:

Ludacris

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

$55, $45

Styx with special guest Foghat

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, 7 p.m.

$50, $40

Tyler Hubbard with special guest Matt Stell

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, 7 p.m.

$50, $40

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour

Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

$25

Fans who sign up to receive Ohio State Fair enewsletters can get access to the Ohio State Fair presale starting this Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m., ending Thursday, March 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the fair. All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned Celeste Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair.