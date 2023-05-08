New UD graduate sells ‘Sheets of UD’ book to support Flyer financial aid

After sifting through the UD archives at the campus library where she worked, McGinley said she gained more confidence in the book and the purpose behind it. The archives told the stories of campus throughout moments in history, with sheets painted in reaction to everything from major world events to a winning season of Flyer basketball.

“I think the sheets embody more than just a sheet hanging from a house,” McGinley said. “They embody the community, the support and really the overall culture of what Dayton is all about, which is being together and enjoying things that are unique to us as a university.”

McGinley brought the book idea to university administration, which she said was fully on board with showcasing the collection of sheet signs. She also decided the book would be an act of service for the Flyer community. All first-year profits go toward University of Dayton tuition assistance.

“My excitement grew for the project when I decided that 100 percent of the first year’s profit would be going to financial assistance,” McGinley said. “My mission was to give back to the school and make my mark and make a mark for other people as well.”

There is a whole process to making a sheet sign, according to McGinley, who took part in the creation of several during her time living in the student neighborhood. The planning, painting and pinning process served as a bonding moment between her and her roommates.

“Sheets of UD,” the resulting coffee table picture book, has already become a hit around campus and with the UD alumni community, McGinley said. People come up to her or connect with her on LinkedIn to share their support and excitement for the book. While talking about the whole process of making the book, a classmate passed by and offered his congratulations to her.

A limited quantity of books are available to purchase online for $30, and shipping is free. Customers can save 10 percent using code “sheetsofud” when purchasing two or more books.

For more information or to purchase “Sheets of UD,” visit https://sheetsofud.com/.