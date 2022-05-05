New vendor serving up bagels, sandwiches and soups opens at 2nd Street Market

Anderson explained he always thought having a space at 2nd Street Market would be a good move, but never thought it would be an option because the space already has a coffee vendor, Caffeine Carl.

When he heard 2nd Street Market was looking for a sandwich shop, he said he pitched the idea of having a bagel shop with sandwiches and soups.

DOUGH, A bakery by Ghostlight opened at the market “quietly” two weekends ago. Anderson says as the weeks go on, they plan to ramp up their menu.

“We’re looking into some fun items you won’t be able to get really anywhere else,” Anderson said.

One example is granola butter, an allergen-friendly bagel topping.

The bakery will also have reimagined sandwiches from the Patterson Blvd. location, new sandwiches, homemade soups, a variety of bagels and schmears, bagel chips and dips, pastries and canned beverages.

Anderson told Dayton.com he has a very personable and fun three-person crew working at the bakery. This includes Taylor Moberly (manager), Nicholas Bisaha and Sierra Bechtolt.

Anderson said picking the crew at the bakery was a very important decision because “the personalities of the different vendors makes the community of the market such a special place.”

“The community really supports this space and the people that have made it their home and we’re honored to be a part of it,” Anderson added.

DOUGH, A bakery by Ghostlight is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2nd Street Market.

For more information about Ghostlight Coffee, click here.