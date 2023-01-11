dayton logo
New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton.

Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue and is projected to open mid-April.

Credit: Natalie Jones

She said the restaurant is a franchise store, not a company store, so there wasn’t much information she could provide.

The 24-hour breakfast chain, known for its all-star special that includes waffles and hash browns, will sit near CVS Pharmacy and Fifth Third Bank. The restaurant is across the street from Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant.

Waffle House has been operating since 1955, with each restaurant remaining open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are more than 1,900 Waffle House locations open in 25 states – mostly in the Southeast region of the country.

ExploreBest of Dayton: 10 favorite breakfast spots

Waffle House has several other Dayton-area locations including 4382 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek, 4912 Springboro Pike in Moraine and 2226 Needmore Road in Dayton. Waffle House is projected to open another location at 1963 Harner Drive in Xenia in December 2023.

