Sheetz store to open Tuesday in Warren County eighth in western Ohio in 1 year

Multiple prizes will be awarded, including free Sheetz products for a year, according to the Pennsylvania-based business that operates more than 740 locations in six states.

Free self-serve coffee and soft drinks will be available all day for customers, Sheetz officials said. The company will donate $2,500 to the Shared Harvest Food Bank, officials said.

Customers who donate a non-perishable food item will receive a branded thermal bag while supplies last from 9 to 11 a.m., Sheetz officials said. A second donation of $2,500 will also be presented to the Special Olympics of Ohio.

The Franklin site features six double-sided gas pumps, a drive through for the restaurant, and 56 parking spaces.

In April 2022, Sheetz announced plans to open 20 new stores in western Ohio in a five-year span. The company has opened seven stores in the Dayton-Springfield area in less than a year.

The greater Dayton area’s first Sheetz location was the Huber Heights store at 7550 Old Troy Pike, which opened in August 2023. Stores have opened within the last year in Springfield (September 2023), Vandalia (February), Fairborn (March), plus Springboro and Beavercreek (both in April) and Brandt Pike (June), marking its second store in Huber Heights.

Elsewhere in the region, Sheetz stores are under construction in Washington Twp. as well as a second Beavercreek store, both of which are pointing toward late-summer or early fall openings.