Non-alcoholic cocktail class planned at downtown coffee shop

Bottle Shop by Ghostlight is hosting a 90 minute zero-proof class, led by bartender, sommelier and spirits professional, Evan Danielson, on Fri., Feb. 25 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The shop, located inside the Ghostlight coffee shop at 1201 Wayne Ave., is the first non-alcoholic bottle shop in Ohio, according owner Shane Anderson.

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

Gone are the days of non-alcoholic cocktails being boring or hard to find.

Bottle Shop by Ghostlight is hosting a 90-minute, zero-proof class, led by bartender, sommelier and spirits professional, Evan Danielson, on Friday, Feb. 25 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The shop, located inside the Ghostlight coffee shop at 1201 Wayne Ave., is the first non-alcoholic bottle shop in Ohio, according to owner Shane Anderson.

“You did it! You made it through Dry January, and now it’s time to up your zero-proof cocktail game,” said Ghostlight, in a release. “During the hands-on class, all participants will be able to make and drink three delicious cocktails featuring non-alcoholic spirits & ingredients from ‘bottle shop by Ghostlight.’ These are real drinks, not your typical “mocktail” of juices and sodas. The recipes and techniques can be adapted at home for full or partial alcoholic cocktails as well.”

Tickets are on sale now for $45 per person or $80 per couple at ghostlightcoffee.ticketleap.com.

Following the class, participants will also be given a 25 percent discount code for use that evening after the class to purchase bottles to build their home bar cart. The evening will start with a welcome cocktail and some Ghostlight Coffee Bakery snacks to nosh on during the evening.

