Northwest Dayton boutique to host fashion show this weekend

TheZe DealZ boutique in Northwest Dayton will present an array of styles at its “Fall Fashion Review” on Sunday, Oct. 16.
The fashion show will be next door to the shop at Imperial Events, located at 3183 W. Siebenthaler Drive.
Zontaye Richardson, owner of TheZe DealZ, said they will have 40 models participating showing off men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. She said the youngest model is 3 years old and the oldest is 80 years old.
Looks featured in the show will include anything from date night to business and holiday parties.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are available online and at the store. Ticket prices range from $40 for VIP which includes a dinner, grab bag and coupon to $12 admission for children.
TheZe DealZ is an affordable, gently used clothing boutique that has been in the area for five years.
Richardson said she started the boutique because she didn’t see any quality thrift stores in her community. She explained she grew up loving to thrift and now has a store with customers from 35 states, Canada and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“I feel like thrifting is on the rise because people are more conscious about sustainability,” Richardson said. “They’re more conscious about the environment, especially younger people.”
For more information or to purchase your ticket, visit www.thezedealz.com/events.
