Northwest Dayton boutique to host fashion show this weekend

TheZe DealZ is an affordable, gently used clothing boutique that has been in the area for five years.

Explore Downtown Dayton specialty shop Skeleton Dust Records celebrates five years

Richardson said she started the boutique because she didn’t see any quality thrift stores in her community. She explained she grew up loving to thrift and now has a store with customers from 35 states, Canada and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“I feel like thrifting is on the rise because people are more conscious about sustainability,” Richardson said. “They’re more conscious about the environment, especially younger people.”

For more information or to purchase your ticket, visit www.thezedealz.com/events.