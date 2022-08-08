dayton logo
X

Oakwood gives sweet treat business near UD extended late-night hours

Insomia Cookies on Oakwood Avenue gained trial approval from Oakwood City Council to accept walk-in customers an hour longer each day and deliver until 2 a.m. FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
Insomia Cookies on Oakwood Avenue gained trial approval from Oakwood City Council to accept walk-in customers an hour longer each day and deliver until 2 a.m. FILE

Local News
By
1 hour ago

OAKWOOD — A bakery chain’s Oakwood location near the University of Dayton can now be open later and offer delivery into the early morning.

Insomnia Cookies has been granted longer operating hours after an Oakwood City Council 4-0 decision overriding a planning commission ruling, which the business appealed.

The company sought extended hours for its first Dayton-area site at 6 Oakwood Ave., which is in a district that restricts operating times. The chain of more than 200 sites that features warm, deluxe baked goods and ice cream has a business model that includes closing at 2 a.m., officials said.

Council’s decision last week allows Insomnia Cookies to remain open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and offer delivery until 2 a.m. daily on a year trial basis.

ExploreRELATED: Insomnia Cookies opens new Dayton-area location

Concerns about noise and the late-hour traffic the business may attract — notably from UD students — were factors after a near-hourlong public hearing, Oakwood officials said.

“I have concerns about UD students,” Mayor Bill Duncan said. “The University of Dayton has not been a good neighbor to us and they don’t police their students.”

“That said, I don’t think Insomnia Cookies should pay the penalty for UD students being bad neighbors. I put that as much on the administration as I do the students,” Duncan added.

One Irving Avenue resident told council UD students “in varying degrees of intoxication” are known in the late-night hours to come “stumbling down the street screaming and yelling and cursing,” and causing property damage.

ExploreBUSINESS: Road widening a boost for business park in Beavercreek, Kettering

“I like that there’s a cookie shop there,” resident Brent Riley added. “But asking to stay open past 10 p.m. is against Oakwood standards and I think that most folks here that live in Oakwood … would not want a business that was open until 2 a.m. that was drawing the bar crowd down their street.”

Insomnia Cookies Vice President Operations Dallas Warble said his company’s sites that have late-night hours are “good neighbors” and the business is willing to work with the city.

“We chose Oakwood for a reason. Obviously, we love the proximity to the University of Dayton. That’s really important to us,” Warble said. “But there are other things, too.”

The proximity to hospitals “is really good for our business,” he added, saying the location “is on the 50-yard line of where people live.”

ExplorePOPULAR: Several Dayton-area restaurants open, close, others coming soon

Many of the customers are businesses that have employees working second and third shift, Warble said.

“Most of our business, the consumption is off premises. We are a delivery company. We are a company that people (visit) and go on their way,” he said.

Warble said the company would be flexible. “We really want to do business here. We want to make this successful.”

In Other News
1
Best of Dayton starts today! How to get involved in this year’s contest
2
Best of Dayton: Reigning champions from 2021
3
Dayton Unit NAACP wins national awards
4
A changing Dayton is rebounding with young professionals
5
Final Day: Ohio’s sales tax holiday ending. Here’s what you should know

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top