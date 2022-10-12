Ohio Craft Brewers Cup returns to Dayton Beer Company this weekend

The Dayton Beer Company will be closed to the public during the event, but will reopen for normal operations starting at 4 p.m.

The Ohio Craft Brewers Cup features 27 categories, the website said. A panel of judges will award bronze, silver and gold medals to the three highest quality beers in each category. According to the website, they will also award a “Best of Show” medal for the most impressive gold medal winner and “Best of Class” awards for brewery size and region.

For more information about the Ohio Craft Brewers Cup Festival & Awards, visit www.ohiocraftbrewerscup.com or the event’s Facebook page.

The Dayton Beer Company is located at 41 Madison Street, Dayton.