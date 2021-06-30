Ohio Task Force 1 deploys to Surfside, Florida, condo collapse

The task force expected to be called to Florida, and started to pack and make other preparations ahead of time, Lykins said.

“It’s slow backbreaking work. Obviously there’s all kind of dangers working on the pile with shifting debris and further collapse potential so it’s a slow tedious process,” he said. “We’re not a surprised that they’re going to be rotating crews through.”

Team members come from both the private and public sectors and include career and part-time fire personnel, law enforcement officers, emergency medical and hospital personnel, structural engineers and other professionals, Lykins said.

Recent deployments include last year following Hurricane Laura and in 2019 for the Memorial Day tornadoes in the Miami Valley and Hurricane Dorian, according to the task force’s Facebook page.

Ohio Task Force One has been deployed to Surfside, Florida, to help with the search and rescue. Jim Noelker/Staff Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Ohio Task Force One has been deployed to Surfside, Florida, to help with the search and rescue. Jim Noelker/Staff Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Ohio Task Force One was deployed Wednesday, June 30, 2021, to Surfside, Florida, following the collapse of a 12-story condominium tower six days earlier. The urban search and rescue team is taking a full 80-member complement,, including K-9 units, said Jeff Lykins, chief of the Ohio Task Force One and Dayton Fire Department chief. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker