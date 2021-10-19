Ohio’s fight for women’s suffrage explored in new film airing soon

The quote is from the trailer for the women’s suffrage documentary, “Let Ohio Women Vote.” The film is a production of Dayton’s local PBS station, ThinkTV, and CET, and is scheduled to premiere on Monday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. on ThinkTV16 in Dayton and CET in Cincinnati as well as on the stations’ livestreams, PBS Video App and YouTube.

“Ohio women really led the way. Some Ohio women are fairly well-known for their activism — like Mary Church Terrell, who was a founding member of the NAACP, and Victoria Woodhull, who ran for President in 1872,” said Ann Rotolante, the film’s lead producer. “But there’s a lot of surprising history in our state with quite a few connections to the national suffrage movement that are not as well known. I’m looking forward to sharing these stories with our audience.”