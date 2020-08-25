Old Scratch Pizza reopens, thanks community for ‘continuing to support this fragile industry'

“Immediately after being notified by an employee of their positive COVID status, Old Scratch Pizza took all necessary precautions as recommended by the Montgomery County Health Department, including cleaning and sanitizing by an outside contractor specializing in COVID sanitation,” Eric Soller, Old Scratch’s founder, said in a release.

Soller had announced on Facebook Saturday that he had closed the Dayton location temporarily because an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was experiencing minimal symptoms and is expected to make a full recovery, Soller said in the post. A second Old Scratch location on Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. remained open. Old Scratch limits exposure between its Centerville and Dayton operations, Soller said.